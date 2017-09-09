2017-2018 Test Event Programs

Russia is hosting its annual test skates this weekend and China its National Grand Prix. Here are some of the short and long programs from both events:

Russia: News sources report that Anna Pogorilaya is experiencing psychological issues related to her performance at the 2017 World Championships and did not skate. Polina Tsurskaya and Alena Leonova (reportedly ill) did not attend the test skates.

Evgenia Medvedeva /Long Program

Alina Zagitova/Long Program

Maria Sotskova/Long Program

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva/Long Program

Elena Radionova/Long Program

Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitri Solovyev – Free Dance

Tiffany Zahorski/Jonathon Guerreiro – Short Dance

China:

Boyang Jin

Han Yan/Long Program

Wenjing Sui/Cong Han/Long Program

Xiaoyu Yu/Hao Zhang

Cheng Peng/Yang Jin