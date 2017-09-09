2017-2018 Test Event Programs

[et_pb_section bb_built=”1″ _builder_version=”3.0.47″][et_pb_row _builder_version=”3.0.47″ background_size=”initial” background_position=”top_left” background_repeat=”repeat”][et_pb_column type=”4_4″][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.0.64″ custom_margin=”-60px|||” background_layout=”light” text_orientation=”left” border_style=”solid”]
Russia is hosting its annual test skates this weekend and China its National Grand Prix. Here are some of the short and long programs from both events:
Russia: News sources report that Anna Pogorilaya is experiencing psychological issues related to her performance at the 2017 World Championships and did not skate. Polina Tsurskaya and Alena Leonova (reportedly ill) did not attend the test skates.
Evgenia Medvedeva /Long Program
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva/Long Program
Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitri Solovyev – Free Dance
Tiffany Zahorski/Jonathon Guerreiro – Short Dance
China:
Wenjing Sui/Cong Han/Long Program
