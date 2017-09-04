2017 Golden Moment

[et_pb_section bb_built=”1″ _builder_version=”3.0.47″][et_pb_row _builder_version=”3.0.47″ background_size=”initial” background_position=”top_left” background_repeat=”repeat”][et_pb_column type=”4_4″][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.0.64″ custom_margin=”-60px|||” background_layout=”light” text_orientation=”left” border_style=”solid”]

Kristi Yamaguchi and Brian Boitano co-hosted Yamaguchi’s annual “Golden Moment” fundraiser on September 4, in San Jose, California, which boasted an all-star cast that spanned generations.



Ekaterina Gordeeva, Kristi Yamaguchi and Yuka Sato

Brian Boitano and Rudy Galindo

Mirai Nagasu and Ryan Bradley

Polina Edmunds

Rene Roca, Gorsha Sur, Kristi Yamaguchi, Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani

Jeremy Abbott

Karen Chen



Vincent Zhou

Mirai Nagasu

[/et_pb_text][/et_pb_column][/et_pb_row][/et_pb_section]