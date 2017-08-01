The subtropical city of Brisbane (pronounced “brizban”), hosts the first of the seven-event 2017 Junior Grand Prix Series, August 24-27.

ISU LIVE STREAM

OLYMPIC CHANNEL LIVE STREAM

START ORDERS/RESULTS

EVENT SCHEDULE

WORLD CLOCK

Russia’s Alexandra Trusova won the ladies short program:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtXMAr4mMk4

America’s Alexei Krasnozhon was the victor in the men’s short program:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKmaxNMniXY

START ORDER – MEN’S FREE



START ORDER – SHORT DANCE

START ORDER – LADIES SHORT PROGRAM

The ladies short program begins at 2:00 p.m., local time.

Not sure of the time difference between you and Australia?

Check the World Clock above.





START ORDER – MEN’S SHORT PROGRAM

The men’s short program begins at 5:45 p.m., local time.

Kaetlyn Osmond’s coach, Ravi Walia, is the Technical Controller for this event.



