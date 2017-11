The 2017 Tallinn Trophy, the second to last of the 10-event Challenger Series, takes place Nov. 20-26 in Tallinn, Estonia. The senior short programs take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, starting with the short dance at 9:45 a.m. local time.

A total of 25 men, 34 ladies, eight pairs and 17 ice dance teams are slated to compete. Russia’s Elena Ilinykh and her new ice dance partner, Anton Shibnev, will make their international debut at this competition.

