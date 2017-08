The 2017 U.S. International Classic, the first of the 10-event Challenger Series, takes place September 13-16 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SCHEDULE

Thur. Sept. 14 – Men’s and pairs short

Fri. Sept. 15 – Ladies short/short dance & Men’s and pairs free

Sat. Sept. 16 Free dance and the ladies free.

Official practice: Wed. Sept. 13.

TEAM USA

International competitors for the event will be announced later in August.