Compliance with Rule 136, paragraph 6: Any Skater/Couple from a Qualified ISU Member, who placed within the first ten (10) places at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 and is ranked in the ISU World Standings among the best 2 Lady Single Skaters, best 2 Men Single Skaters, the best Pair Skating couple and the best Ice Dance couple of his/her/their respective Qualified ISU Member, if this Skater/Couple elects in advance of the ISU World Team Trophy not to participate in the ISU World Team Trophy (for whatever reason), he/she/they will not be permitted to participate in any other competitions, shows, and exhibitions from Monday noon (April 3, 2017) after the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017, during the ISU World Team Trophy, and until April 23, 2017.

NATION
 MEN LADIES PAIRS ICE DANCE
JAPAN
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Kana Muramoto		 YuzuruÂ Hanyu
Shoma Uno		 WakabaÂ Higuchi
Mai Mihara		 SumireÂ Suto/
Francis Boudreau-Audet		 KanaÂ Muramoto/
Chris Reed
USA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Ashley Wagner
 Jason Brown
Nathan ChenÂ 		 Karen Chen
Ashley WagnerÂ 		 Â Ashley Cain/
Timothy LeDuc		 Madison Chock/
Evan BatesÂ 
CANADA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Kaitlyn Weaver
 Â Patrick Chan
Kevin Reynolds		 Alaine Chartrand
Gabrielle DalemanÂ 		 Kirsten Moore-Towers/
Michael Marinaro		 Kaitlyn Weaver/
Andrew PojeÂ 
CHINA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Yang Jin
 Boyang Jin
Tangxu LiÂ 		 Xiangning Li
Zijun LiÂ 		 Cheng Peng/
Yang Jin		 Shiyue Wang/
Xinyu LiuÂ 
FRANCE
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Morgan CiprÃ¨s
 Chafik Besseghier
KÃ©vin AymozÂ 		 Laurine Lecavelier
MaÃ©-BÃ©rÃ©nice MÃ©itÃ©Â 		 Vanessa James/
Morgan CiprÃ¨sÂ Â 		 Marie-Jade Lauriault/
Romain Le GacÂ 
RUSSIA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Ekaterina Bobrova
 Mikhail Kolyada
Maxim KovtunÂ 		 Â Evgenia Medvedeva
Elena Radionova		 Evgenia Tarasova/
Vladimir MorozovÂ 		 Ekaterina Bobrova/
Dmitri SolovyevÂ 