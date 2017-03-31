Compliance with Rule 136, paragraph 6: Any Skater/Couple from a Qualified ISU Member, who placed within the first ten (10) places at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 and is ranked in the ISU World Standings among the best 2 Lady Single Skaters, best 2 Men Single Skaters, the best Pair Skating couple and the best Ice Dance couple of his/her/their respective Qualified ISU Member, if this Skater/Couple elects in advance of the ISU World Team Trophy not to participate in the ISU World Team Trophy (for whatever reason), he/she/they will not be permitted to participate in any other competitions, shows, and exhibitions from Monday noon (April 3, 2017) after the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017, during the ISU World Team Trophy, and until April 23, 2017.
|NATION
|MEN
|LADIES
|PAIRS
|ICE DANCE
|JAPAN
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Kana Muramoto
|YuzuruÂ Hanyu
Shoma Uno
|WakabaÂ Higuchi
Mai Mihara
|SumireÂ Suto/
Francis Boudreau-Audet
|KanaÂ Muramoto/
Chris Reed
|USA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Ashley Wagner
|Jason Brown
Nathan ChenÂ
|Karen Chen
Ashley WagnerÂ
|Â Ashley Cain/
Timothy LeDuc
|Madison Chock/
Evan BatesÂ
|CANADA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Kaitlyn Weaver
|Â Patrick Chan
Kevin Reynolds
|Alaine Chartrand
Gabrielle DalemanÂ
|Kirsten Moore-Towers/
Michael Marinaro
|Kaitlyn Weaver/
Andrew PojeÂ
|CHINA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Yang Jin
|Boyang Jin
Tangxu LiÂ
|Xiangning Li
Zijun LiÂ
|Cheng Peng/
Yang Jin
|Shiyue Wang/
Xinyu LiuÂ
|FRANCE
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Morgan CiprÃ¨s
|Chafik Besseghier
KÃ©vin AymozÂ
|Laurine Lecavelier
MaÃ©-BÃ©rÃ©nice MÃ©itÃ©Â
|Vanessa James/
Morgan CiprÃ¨sÂ Â
|Marie-Jade Lauriault/
Romain Le GacÂ
|RUSSIA
TEAM CAPTAIN:
Ekaterina Bobrova
|Mikhail Kolyada
Maxim KovtunÂ
|Â Evgenia Medvedeva
Elena Radionova
|Evgenia Tarasova/
Vladimir MorozovÂ
|Ekaterina Bobrova/
Dmitri SolovyevÂ