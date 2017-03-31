Compliance with Rule 136, paragraph 6: Any Skater/Couple from a Qualified ISU Member, who placed within the first ten (10) places at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 and is ranked in the ISU World Standings among the best 2 Lady Single Skaters, best 2 Men Single Skaters, the best Pair Skating couple and the best Ice Dance couple of his/her/their respective Qualified ISU Member, if this Skater/Couple elects in advance of the ISU World Team Trophy not to participate in the ISU World Team Trophy (for whatever reason), he/she/they will not be permitted to participate in any other competitions, shows, and exhibitions from Monday noon (April 3, 2017) after the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017, during the ISU World Team Trophy, and until April 23, 2017.

NATION

MEN LADIES PAIRS ICE DANCE JAPAN

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Kana Muramoto YuzuruÂ Hanyu

Shoma Uno WakabaÂ Higuchi

Mai Mihara SumireÂ Suto/

Francis Boudreau-Audet KanaÂ Muramoto/

Chris Reed USA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Ashley Wagner

Jason Brown

Nathan ChenÂ Karen Chen

Ashley WagnerÂ Â Ashley Cain/

Timothy LeDuc Madison Chock/

Evan BatesÂ CANADA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Kaitlyn Weaver

Â Patrick Chan

Kevin Reynolds Alaine Chartrand

Gabrielle DalemanÂ Kirsten Moore-Towers/

Michael Marinaro Kaitlyn Weaver/

Andrew PojeÂ CHINA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Yang Jin

Boyang Jin

Tangxu LiÂ Xiangning Li

Zijun LiÂ Cheng Peng/

Yang Jin Shiyue Wang/

Xinyu LiuÂ FRANCE

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Morgan CiprÃ¨s

Chafik Besseghier

KÃ©vin AymozÂ Laurine Lecavelier

MaÃ©-BÃ©rÃ©nice MÃ©itÃ©Â Vanessa James/

Morgan CiprÃ¨sÂ Â Marie-Jade Lauriault/

Romain Le GacÂ RUSSIA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Ekaterina Bobrova

Mikhail Kolyada

Maxim KovtunÂ Â Evgenia Medvedeva

Elena Radionova Evgenia Tarasova/

Vladimir MorozovÂ Ekaterina Bobrova/

Dmitri SolovyevÂ