Compliance with Rule 136, paragraph 6: Any Skater/Couple from a Qualified ISU Member, who placed within the first ten (10) places at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017 and is ranked in the ISU World Standings among the best 2 Lady Single Skaters, best 2 Men Single Skaters, the best Pair Skating couple and the best Ice Dance couple of his/her/their respective Qualified ISU Member, if this Skater/Couple elects in advance of the ISU World Team Trophy not to participate in the ISU World Team Trophy (for whatever reason), he/she/they will not be permitted to participate in any other competitions, shows, and exhibitions from Monday noon (April 3, 2017) after the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2017, during the ISU World Team Trophy, and until April 23, 2017.

NATION

MEN LADIES PAIRS ICE DANCE JAPAN

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Kana Muramoto Yuzuru Hanyu

Shoma Uno Wakaba Higuchi

Mai Mihara Sumire Suto/

Francis Boudreau-Audet Kana Muramoto/

Chris Reed USA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Ashley Wagner

Jason Brown

Nathan Chen Karen Chen

Ashley Wagner Ashley Cain/

Timothy LeDuc Madison Chock/

Evan Bates CANADA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Kaitlyn Weaver

Patrick Chan

Kevin Reynolds Alaine Chartrand

Gabrielle Daleman Kirsten Moore-Towers/

Michael Marinaro Kaitlyn Weaver/

Andrew Poje CHINA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Yang Jin

Boyang Jin

Tangxu Li Xiangning Li

Zijun Li Cheng Peng/

Yang Jin Shiyue Wang/

Xinyu Liu FRANCE

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Morgan Ciprès

Chafik Besseghier

Kévin Aymoz Laurine Lecavelier

Maé-Bérénice Méité Vanessa James/

Morgan Ciprès Marie-Jade Lauriault/

Romain Le Gac RUSSIA

TEAM CAPTAIN:

Ekaterina Bobrova

Mikhail Kolyada

Maxim Kovtun Evgenia Medvedeva

Elena Radionova Evgenia Tarasova/

Vladimir Morozov Ekaterina Bobrova/

Dmitri Solovyev