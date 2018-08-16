



With the main competitions of the Challenger Series less than a month away, a number of skaters are giving their programs a test run in shows and at summer competitions. Though many skaters have announced their music for this season, they have yet to debut them.

Shoma Uno – SP: ″Stairway to Heaven″ (Rodrigo y Gabriella) Choreographer: Mihoko Higuchi

Nathan Chen – SP: ″Caravan″ (Fanfare Ciocârlia) Choreographer: Shae-Lynn Bourne

Satoko Miyahara – LP: ″Invierno porteño″ (Astor Piazzolla) and ″Winter″ (″Four Seasons″) Choreographer: Tom Dickson

Alina Zagitova – SP: ″Phantom of the Opera″ Choreographer: Daniil Gleikhengauz

Tae Ok Ryom/Ju Sik Kim – LP: ″Je Ne Suis Qu’une Chanson″ (Ginette Reno) Choreographer: Julie Marcotte

Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons – FD: ″To Build a Home″ (The Cinematic Orchestra)

Cheng Peng/Yang Jin – LP: “La Vie En Rose” (Patricia Kass) Choreographer: Lori Nichol

FD: “Spanish Caravan” (The Doors), “Hush” and “Asturias” (performed by Marcin Patrzalek)



