



It will be a do-or-die situation for a number of skaters at the 2018 European Championships, which take place in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 17-21.

Nations that have not already named their 2018 Olympic representatives will do so after this competition. Some skaters will be in a skate-off for a berth to PyeongChang, while others are all but guaranteed a place on their national team.

This competition will be the first international face-off between two Russian champions â€” Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova. Both are almost shoe-ins for the Olympic Games nominations, but it will be an interesting showdown if both skate up to the capabilities.Â

Spain’s Javier Fernandez will be chasing a sixth historic title in Moscow. The Spanish star has confirmed this will be his final Olympic cycle so going out on top and setting himself up as a medal contender at the Games will be paramount.

The top four teams eligible to compete at Europeans â€” Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov, and Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres â€” will be in a battle for a podium finish – will also looking to show themselves as gold medal contenders at the Olympic Games.

French stars, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, are on a golden roll this season and should have no problem claiming their fourth consecutive European title in Moscow.

