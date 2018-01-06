2018 Team USA: The skaters who will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Four Continents, World Junior Championships and the World Championships:

2018 Olympic Winter Games

Ladies: Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 World Championships

Ladies: Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell

Reserves: Ashley Wagner, Mariah Bell, Angela Wang

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 Four Continents Championships

Ladies: Starr Andrews, Mariah Bell, Ashley Wagner

Reserves: Angela Wang, Amber Glenn, Courtney Hicks

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 World Junior Championships

Ladies: Starr Andrews, Ting Cui

Reserves (not ranked): Hanna Harrell, Tessa Hong, Emmy Ma

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:







