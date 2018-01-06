2018 Team USA: The skaters who will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Four Continents, World Junior Championships and the World Championships:
2018 Olympic Winter Games
Ladies: Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen
Men:
Pairs:
Ice Dance:
2018 World Championships
Ladies: Karen Chen, Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell
Reserves: Ashley Wagner, Mariah Bell, Angela Wang
Men:
Pairs:
Ice Dance:
2018 Four Continents Championships
Ladies: Starr Andrews, Mariah Bell, Ashley Wagner
Reserves: Angela Wang, Amber Glenn, Courtney Hicks
Men:
Pairs:
Ice Dance:
2018 World Junior Championships
Ladies: Starr Andrews, Ting Cui
Reserves (not ranked): Hanna Harrell, Tessa Hong, Emmy Ma
Men:
Pairs:
Ice Dance: