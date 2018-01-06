2018 Team USA

2018 Team USA: The skaters who will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Four Continents, World Junior Championships and the World Championships: 

2018 Olympic Winter Games

Ladies: Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 World Championships
Ladies: Karen ChenMirai NagasuBradie Tennell
Reserves: Ashley WagnerMariah BellAngela Wang

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 Four Continents Championships
Ladies: Starr Andrews, Mariah BellAshley Wagner
Reserves: Angela Wang, Amber GlennCourtney Hicks

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance:

2018 World Junior Championships
Ladies: Starr Andrews, Ting Cui
Reserves (not ranked): Hanna Harrell, Tessa Hong, Emmy Ma

Men:

Pairs:

Ice Dance: