The 2018 U.S. Championships take place Dec. 29, 2017 through Jan. 7, 2018 at the SAP Centre, in San Jose, California. The senior events start on Wednesday, Jan. 3 with the ladies short program.

The U.S. can field three ladies, three men, three ice dance and one pairs team to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, and the competition to earn one of those coveted slots will be fierce.

Adam Rippon is ready for the battle in San Jose. At 28, this is his last realistic shot at making a U.S. Olympic team.

Ashley Wagner said she is trained and also up for the challenge to earn an Olympic berth. After withdrawing from Skate America in November, Wagner was forced to take a week off to allow a foot injury to heal.Â In a conference call on Dec. 26 the 26-year-old said she is well-trained and ready to fight for a place in PyeongChang. Wagner has reverted back to the “La La Land” long program she initially planned to skate this season.

SCHEDULE

START ORDERS/RESULTS (TBA)

LIVE SCHEDULE

(Juvenile/intermediate/novice/junior/senior competitions listed)

DETAILED EVENT SCHEDULE

(With practice groups and times)

LIVESTREAM (TBA)

For those in the U.S., NBC will live stream all events from nationals January 3 through 7 as well as on the NBC Sports App.



