

The 2019-2020 Competition Calendar: A complete list of all International Skating Union competitions for novice, junior and senior levels in figure skating and synchronized skating for the current season, with dates and locations.

After returning all its competition assignments last season, China has returned and will host the fourth Grand Prix Series competition, Cup of China, in Chongqing.

The 2019 Challenger Series opens with the Asian Figure Skating Trophy in Dongguan, China, at the beginning of August. The Series resumes mid-September with the Autumn Classic International in Canada. Yuzuru Hanyu is confirmed for this competition. As with last season, it is likely Evgenia Medvedeva and Jason Brown will also compete at this event.

The Junior Grand Prix Series opens in Courchevel, France, Aug. 21, with many new faces gracing the seven stages.

Its senior counterpart opens with Skate America in mid-October and NHK Trophy closes out the six-event Series at the end of November.

A new, five-event synchronized skating Challenger Series will debut this season.

2019 JUNIOR GRAND PRIX SERIES

2019 CHALLENGER SERIES