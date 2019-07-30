The 2019 10-event Challenger Series gets underway with Skate Canada Autumn Classic in Oakville, Ontario, Sep. 12-14 and concludes with Golden Spin in Zagreb, Croatia in early December.

The Series, now in its sixth season, offers all skaters those who do not have any Grand Prix assignments the opportunity to earn World Standing Points that are needed to compete at Championship events as well as prize money.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who is spending part of the summer in Italy, posted a note on Twitter on July 18: ″Hello, Italy! Just like two previous years, I want to start my new competetive season with you at the Lombardia Trophy. And of course I wanna′ meet you in early December as well.″

On July 22 the ISU cancelled the Asian Open Figure Skating Classic and replaced it with the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy. There was intense debate online when it was learned the ISU had moved the event from Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, to Dongguan, China. Confusion reigned with the Chinese Taipei skating federation and the ISU having different perspectives and versions of the discussions and decisions that led to the change of venue.





