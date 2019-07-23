The 2019 Junior Grand Prix Series will have a very different look to last season. With all but one of last year′s champions moving into the senior ranks this season, the seven-event Series, which runs from August 21 through October 5, will showcase a host of new talent from around the globe. The pairs discipline will be contested at only four stops: the U.S., Russia, Poland and Croatia.

The only returning champion from 2018 is Canada′s Stephen Gogolev, who will not be age eligible for senior competitions until the 2020-2021 season. He will open his campaign at the second event in Lake Placid, New York. Likewise, Petr Gummenik, the runner-up at the 2018 Junior Grand Prix Final is returning to the junior ranks for another season.

The ladies event is wide open this year with four of the top six ladies from last season′s Junior Grand Prix Final having made the leap into the senior ranks.

In pairs, the top team from last season have moved into seniors, but the Russian teams that placed second to fifth at the Final are returning to the junior circuit. It will likely be another Russian showdown at the 2019 Final as those teams will likely be the dominate force in this discipline once again.

Three of the top six ice dance teams have made a move into the senior ranks, which opens the door for new stars to emerge this season. Canada’s Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Laugh, the 2019 World Junior champions have also made the senior leap.

The 2019 Junior Grand Prix Series will be broadcast live on the ISU YouTube Channel and available worldwide.

Qualification rules for the Junior Grand Prix:

Skaters must reach the age of 13 before July 1, 2019 but have not turned 19 (applies to singles skaters and pairs and ice dance ladies) or 21 (for male pairs and ice dance competitors). Skaters for each of the seven events are chosen by their respective nations according to their federation′s selection procedures.







The number of entries allotted to each ISU member federation is determined by the results of the 2019 World Junior Championships. The chart below outlines the number of skaters nation′s can field to each of the seven events.

2019 JGP COURCHEVEL





