The 2019 Challenger Series opens with Skate Canada Autumn Classic in Oakville, Ontario, Sept. 12-14.

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu has been assigned to the first event, Skate Canada Autumn Classic, but tickets and hotel rooms sold out long before he was confirmed. He will be joined by reigning Grand Prix Final champion Rika Kihira and ice dancers Misato Komatsubar and Tim Koleto. No other nations have announced their entries for the Series as at this date.

Stay tuned for updates!