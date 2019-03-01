2019 World Championships







This post-Olympic season has been full of surprises and we expect that trend to continue in Saitama. Yuzuru Hanyu is scheduled to compete at this event, after being out of action since November with an injured ankle. Nathan Chen will be gunning for a second global title, so the men’s final could be one of the highlights of this competition.

Japan also has a strong contender in the ladies division in the form of Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final and 2019 Four Continents champion. After much ado, Russia finally announced its ladies team, but the decision only served to cause more fan controversy. Evgenia Medvedeva will join Sofia Samodurova, the reigning European champion, and Alina Zagitova in Japan. A very disappointed Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was named as the first alternate.

The pairs event will likely be another battle between the French and German teams, but who will capture the bronze is a wide-open question.

In ice dance, we expect the French team to float to the top of the podium once again. Two American teams will also be in the hunt for a podium finish.

ENTRIES

EVENT SCHEDULE

START ORDERS/RESULTS (TBA)

ISU LIVE STREAM

(Only in countries with no TV rights)

EUROSPORT PLAYER

(Only in European nations)

BRITISH EUROSPORT

LIVE STREAM OPTIONS

FS Live, Japan, Russia 1, Russia 2, Russia 3

Russian Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Italy, Australia,

China, China 1

WORLD CLOCK

CBC.ca SCHEDULE – LIVE STREAM

CBC TV SCHEDULE

NBC SCHEDULE