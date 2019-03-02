The point totals for the ISU Season and World Standings for the 2018-2019 season as at March 2, 2019.

2018-2019 WORLD STANDINGS

Shoma Uno (Japan) is ″numero uno″ on the leaderboard, ahead of Nathan Chen (USA) and Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan).

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia) and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond are the top three in the ladies discipline. In pairs, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (Russia) sit in first, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. lead the ice dance field.

MEN

LADIES

PAIRS

ICE DANCE







2018-2019 SEASON WORLD RANKING

In the men’s discipline, Shoma Uno (Japan) sits in first place ahead of Jun-Hwan Cha (South Korea) and Alexander Samarin (Russia). Reigning World champion Nathan Chen ranks 13th, ahead of Yuzuru Hanyu (16th).

Rika Kihira (Japan) leads the ladies field over Alina Zagitova and Sofia Samordurova of Russia. Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès (France) top the pairs leaderboard and Italy′s Charlène Giugnard and Marco Fabbri stand first in the ice dance field. World champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France) currently rank 13th.

MEN

LADIES

PAIRS

ICE DANCE





