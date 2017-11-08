IFS is expanding and we are looking for some talented people to join an established and successful team.

GERMAN/ENGLISH TRANSLATOR

We are seeking an English/German translator for an exciting project.

Candidates must be native English speakers, fluent in reading, writing and speaking the German language.

This project is supervised by a well-known author and journalist who will provide direction and advice.

If you are interested in this position, please contact the publisher at srussell@ifsmagazine.com.

INTERNSHIPS

Internships with IFS are acknowledged around the globe by licensed universities and colleges, and are eligible for credits toward earning a degree in media/journalism. IFS interns gain hands-on experience reporting for one of the world’s leading figure skating publications.

We offer our interns the opportunity to attend and report on figure skating competitions and shows, conduct interviews, and produce articles for our print and digital formats.

Candidates must be currently enrolled in a university or college journalism and/or media program. A proficient level of English is required.

Japanese speaker with English writing and verbal skills

Enrolled in a journalism/media program at an accredited university/college

Japanese is your native language

Ability to take initiative

Adherence to deadlines

Knowledge of global skating trends

Speak, read and write English at a proficient level

Reliability and commitment to any projects undertaken

Russian speaker with English writing and verbal skills

Enrolled in a journalism/media program at an accredited university/college

Russian is your native language

Ability to take initiative

Understanding of and adherence

Knowledge of global skating trends

Speak, read and write English at a proficient level

Reliability and commitment to any projects undertaken

Photography/Film Student

Enrolled in a photography/film program at an accredited university/college

Own a DSLR or SLR camera

Enthusiastic and passionate about photography/film projects

A bility to take initiative

Adherence to deadlines

APPLICATIONS

All applicants must submit the following: cover letter outlining your personal objectives and experience, if any; a résumé listing the educational institution you attend and the year of study you are in, and two (2) samples of your work (for the written internships, two articles you wrote. Do not submit published articles that were edited.

Please email your application, together with the relevant documents, to the publisher at srussell@ifsmagazine.com.

PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER

We have an opening for a part-time, work from home, experienced bookkeeper. Solid experience and a thorough knowledge of Quickbooks is required.

Please forward your resume, detailing experience and hourly rate to the publisher at srussell@ifsmagazine.com.