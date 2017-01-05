For almost four decades Kurt Browning has been entertaining audiences around the world. Few have thrived under the global spotlight as an amateur and professional artist more than the kid from Caroline.

Browning, who turned 50 last June, might be slowing down but he is not ready to hang up his skates just yet.

Growing up in rural Alberta, far removed from the hustle and bustle of a major city, Kurt Browning had no idea that he was destined to become a globetrotting superstar and one of the world’s most respected artists on ice.

Blessed with a natural talent and a fierce competitiveness, Browning was the complete package with his natural jumping ability, head-spinning footwork, and an artistic flair that put him on different level than any of his rivals.

At age 12 he made his debut in a pre-juvenile event in small-town Alberta. Having practiced his 90-second routine for less than a day, Browning forgot the choreography seconds into the program and made it up as he went along. His first venture into improvisation earned him a third place finish.

Three years later he moved to Edmonton, Alta., to train at the Royal Glenora Club. Browning said his early days in the City of Champions, which boasted the Oilers hockey and Eskimos football teams were memorable.

“You know what was cool? It was cool hanging out with the Oilers. It was cool sitting on the bench with the Edmonton Eskimos … I was a cool kid. I got to be in on the parties and in on the jokes,” Browning recalled with a laugh.

In 1983 he captured the national novice title, claimed the junior crown two years later and transitioned into the senior ranks. It all took off from there.

RAPID RISE

Browning spent his first three seasons on the senior circuit skating in the shadow of Brian Orser. Out of the spotlight and far from the media glare, Browning began his rapid ascent up the international ladder. He leapfrogged from a 15th place finish at his first Worlds in 1987 to sixth the following year. That would be the last time Browning did not stand on a World podium.

After setting the skating fraternity on its ear by landing the first ratified quadruple jump at the 1988 World Championships, he arrived in Paris a year later with much bigger goals in mind.

“I had beaten Viktor Petrenko at Skate Canada, and I think I had beaten Chris Bowman somewhere else. Alexander Fadeev was there as well,” Browning recalled. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve beaten everyone who is ranked ahead of me at least once.’ So why couldn’t I do that at the same competition at the same time — and then be World champion?

“It’s not like I went to sleep thinking, ‘I’m going to be the World champion.’ It was more like, if I’ve got a chance at this I should go for it because logically, I can do this.”

Browning emerged the victor and while the celebration in Paris is a memory that still makes him smile — “the first three days were really fun,” he recalled with a laugh — the season that followed was a roller coaster, marred by injuries and rough performances.

He arrived in Halifax for the 1990 World Championships with what he described as a heat rash between the toes on his right foot, which made wearing a skate extremely painful. “I was too embarrassed to tell anybody, even my coach (Michael Jiranek). I was putting my skate on really early so that my toes would go numb. It was screwed up, but I survived,” Browning said.

The outcome of that competition provided a memory that, more than 25 years later, he considers one of the most cherished of his competitive career. “Standing on the podium in Halifax with 10,000 plus people singing ‘O Canada,’ and seeing my friends and family in the stands … there were people who flew in just to see me win,” he said. “It was a huge relief to finish a terrible season full of injuries and bad skates — and then, to have the foot problem I never told anyone about. That’s probably one of my favourite moments.”

A year later Browning captured his third World crown in Munich, Germany, making him the odds-on favorite for the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France.

DASHED DREAMS

Though he was touted as one of Canada’s top Olympic hopes, Browning knew in the lead-up to the 1992 Games that fate was conspiring against him. He had suffered a back injury in November 1991, which had hindered his ability to train his jumps. He was well aware that the injury would likely derail any hope of him landing on the Olympic podium, let alone win the gold.

“My family was all depressed and scared and nervous,” Browning recalled. “Six weeks before the Games, I could not even push down the clutch in my truck, so how was I going to get in the air for a triple Axel? Going into Albertville I knew that Canada was expecting me to win.

“I was asked to carry the flag in the opening ceremony but I had to turn that down because I could not carry it. That was pretty awful. Your country is expecting you to win, and you’re worried about carrying an eight-ounce flag.”

He finished sixth in Albertville. A month later at the 1992 World Championships, he landed in second behind Petrenko. “I was one revolution away from winning. I doubled the second triple Axel, and Viktor took it,” Browning said. “I just wanted to show everyone that I could skate if I was healthy. I wasn’t healthy, but I was much better. If the Olympics would have been a month later, I would have been first or second, for sure.

Capturing his fourth and final World title in 1993 was special to Browning. Having put the disappointment of his 1992 Olympic experience behind him, he proved, once again, that he was king of the skating world.

Prague was the perfect place to close out his competitive career. Browning knew that he was skating in the same building where, 31 years earlier, Donald Jackson had made history on his way to winning the 1962 World title. And on that night, three decades later, Jackson was in the stands cheering Browning on.

“To win where Don did — with the flower boxes on the walls just as they were when he skated — that was kind of cool,” Browning said with a laugh. “My parents, my good friend Norm Proft, and my future wife were there — that is where I met her family. It was just a really neat event. Elvis (Stojko, who won the silver medal) and I had fun in the exhibition.

“I retired that night. I said, ‘that’s it; I got my World title back. I quit.’ And then my agent, Kevin Albrecht, talked me into going to the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. So I went to the Olympics just to see what would happen, but not with that killer instinct that makes you want to win.”

Browning carried the flag in the opening ceremony in Lillehammer, but once again a medal eluded him. A disastrous short program left him in 12th place, but with a solid performance of his iconic “Casablanca” long program he moved up to fifth in the final standings.

When asked if there is anything he would change in his career, Browning’s thoughts drift to a fall on a double flip during the warm-up before the short program. Looking back, he believes it cost him a spot on the Olympic podium that night.

“That fall on the double flip — because my body wasn’t used to doing two revolutions — made me lose the Olympics,” he said. “If I could go back in time and change one little thing … there’s 38 seconds left, just skate around. Don’t do a double flip. Then who knows, I might be Olympic champion. Or at least have a medal.”

Browning said that if the Olympic cycle had not been changed he would likely not have continued competing until 1996.

“Prague might have been it. Elvis was in the way … I enjoyed competing against him but, you know, I’m a show guy,” Browning said. “I did what I did. I won four World titles. I don’t know how much more I need to sit by the dock and feel good about my skating career.

He has come to terms with his experiences under the five rings, and the way Albertville and Lillehammer played out. “Olympic medals for my country would have been wonderful and should have happened, but it didn’t. I was ready to do shows and skate with Kristi Yamaguchi, who was such a good friend of mine, and I was ready to let Elvis lead the way.”

CHAMPIONS UNITE

Earlier this year an unexpected opportunity brought Browning and Jackson together on an unfamiliar stage, and ultimately led to a much more public moment on the ice.