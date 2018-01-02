Elvin (Jayar) Walker and Vicki Luy — a highly experienced duo that has reported on and photgraphed figure skating events for IFS for more than a decade — are in San Jose, California, covering the 2018 U.S. Championships. Jayar and Vicki will be filing daily updates and photos — backstage and on ice — from the junior and senior events this week.

Junior Men’s Short

Camden Pulkinen won the junior men’s short program by a breath over Dinh Tran. Pulkinen scored 67.88 and Tran was just 0.60 of a point behind with 67.28. They were the only two of the 12 men in the field to successfully land the triple Axel. Maxim Naumov (son of Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov) sits in third with 64.07.

“Last year I felt like a dark horse at the U.S. Championships, but this year I am more experienced and I am more confident,” Pulkinen said. “I have more mastery over my skating than I did last season. I felt like I wasn’t in touch with my performance but this year I feel like a new performer.

“The issues in the program with the camel-change-camel and the flip-toe have been identified, and the issues are being resolved. I didn’t have superb short programs in Austria, Poland or Japan, but I did have superb free skates so I’m feeling pretty confident going into Wednesday.”

Tran, a San Francisco native and one of five children being raised by a single mother, claimed bronze at the novice level last season.

Junior Ladies Short

Alysa Liu, a 12 year-old from Oakland, Calif., ran away with the junior ladies short program win with a score of 63.83 points. The dynamo delivered a clean program to Maxime Rodriguez’s “Spanish Flame” to take the lead. Liu skated first, and set the bar high with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination and lively choreography to win over the judges and the packed arena.

“I skate in a lot of competition and shows, so I am used to skating in front of the crowd,” she said. “I really like performing and I love doing my jumps. There will be a little pressure in Tuesday’s free skate, but I will just try to do my best.”

Junior Pairs Short

Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov earned 60.80 points in the junior pairs short program tonight. The Dallas-based duo have a slight lead heading into Tuesday’s free skate. “It feels great to have such a solid performance,” Lu said after the competition. ‘Especially after some good and some not-so-good practices here this week.”