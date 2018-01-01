Elvin (Jayar) Walker and Vicki Luy — a highly experienced duo that has covered figure skating events for more than a decade for IFS — are in San Jose, California, covering the 2018 U.S. Championships. Stay tuned for their daily updates and photos — backstage and on ice — of the junior and senior events this week.

Junior Ladies Short

Alysa Liu, a 12 year-old from Oakland, Calif., ran away with the junior ladies short program win with a score of 63.83 points. The dynamo delivered a clean program to Maxime Rodriguez’s “Spanish Flame” to take the lead. Liu skated first, and set the bar high with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination and lively choreography to win over the judges and the packed arena.



“I skate in a lot of competition and shows, so I am used to skating in front of the crowd,” she said. “I really like performing and I love doing my jumps. There will be a little pressure in Tuesday’s free skate, but I will just try to do my best.”

Junior Pairs Short

Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov earned 60.80 points in the junior pairs short program tonight at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. The Dallas trained duo take a two point lead into Tuesday’s freeskate.

“It feels great to have such a solid performance,” Lu said after the competition. ‘Especially after some good and some not-so-good practices here this week.”

The top three are within two points. Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prichnow sit in second with 58.67 and Sarah Feng and TJ Nyman are just 0.30 of a point behind with 58.37.

The junior pairs free skate takes place on Tuesday. Berths at the World Junior Championships are on the line.