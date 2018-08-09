



The ice dance partnership of Japan’s Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed has come to an end. A statement released by the Japanese federation on August 9 stated the duo was splitting over ″differences in direction.″

This news came as a surprise to many. Last season, the duo showed great improvement, capturing a bronze medal at 2018 Four Continents, dancing into 15th place at the Olympic Winter Games and finishing 11th at the World Championships — the best results of any Japanese ice dance team in history.

Muramoto, 25, and Reed, 29, who teamed up three years ago, both said they intend to continue competing and are now looking for new partners.

In an Instagram post, Reed wrote: ″I am hugely disappointed with how this partnership has ended, but regardless I am in great physical condition now, I’m not done yet, I do plan on continuing the pursuit of achieving greater heights for Japan in ice dance. I would like to thank everyone involved, your support will never be forgotten and I will work even harder. And for Kana I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.″

Muramoto thanked her former partner, fans and the federation, adding: ″Although this outcome was caused by differences in direction, I would like to challenge even more towards my dream in the future.″



