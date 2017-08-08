[et_pb_section bb_built=”1″ custom_padding=”|||” _builder_version=”3.0.64″][et_pb_row custom_padding=”-50px|||” _builder_version=”3.0.64″ background_size=”initial” background_position=”top_left” background_repeat=”repeat”][et_pb_column type=”4_4″][et_pb_text _builder_version=”3.0.64″ background_layout=”light” text_orientation=”left” border_style=”solid”]

The two-time World ice dance champions grace our September/October 2017 cover. The French duo talked to Robert Brodie about the challenges they faced last season and the strategy heading into the 2018 Olympic year.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE…

JEREMY ABBOTT TAKES THE PRO ROUTE

FRESH START FOR TIFFANY ZAHORSKI & JONATHAN GUERREIRO

VINCENT ZHOU LOOKS TO IMPRESS ON HOME ICE AT 2018 U.S. NATIONALS

CHINA’S PAIRS ICON BIN YAO RETIRES

PLUS OUR SIX-PAGE SPECIAL SUMMER WEDDING PHOTO SPREAD



