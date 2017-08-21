According to Rule 400, paragraph 4, the remaining open entries available will be filled by ISU Members in order of their placements at the 2017 Nebelhorn Trophy – September 27-30, 2017 – in Oberstdorf, Germany. The open entries are available only to those ISU Members that have not previously earned an entry in the respective discipline (according to Rule 400, paragraphs 2 and 3) and only one (1) entry per discipline per ISU Member can be earned.

ISU Members who have earned entries, should, after consultation with their National Olympic Committee, inform the ISU Secretariat not later than 15 September 2017 if they intend to use their full quota of entries. In the case that some ISU Members do not intend to use their full quotas of entries, the remaining open entries available will be filled by increasing the number of entries according to Rule 400 A., paragraph 4. No. of Skaters in the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships (Helsinki) Points required for 3 entries in the 2018 OWG Points required for 2 entries in the 2018 OWG Two (2) One (1) Not more than 13 Not more than 2 Not more than 28 Not more than 10 ISU Members not exercising the right to announce their participation: Rule 400 A., paragraph 8. In the event that ISU Members do not exercise their right to announce their participation within the prescribed IOC date limit in accordance with Rule 400 A., paragraphs 3 to 5, stand-by entries will be chosen, based on the final results of the Senior International Competition designated by the ISU (Nebelhorn Trophy 2017, September 27-30, 2017, Oberstdorf/Germany) for those ISU Members not qualified and not yet represented.