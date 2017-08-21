The Judges’ draw, in accordance with Rule 402, will be conducted on site at the ISU Olympic Qualifying Competition, 2017 Nebelhorn Trophy in Oberstdorf, Germany and will take place September 30, 2017 following the conclusion of the competition.
HOST COUNTRY ALLOCATIONS
In accordance with Rule 400, in case the Host ISU Member went through the normal qualifying procedure and did not qualify under Rule 400 paragraphs 3 or 4 in any of the disciplines (Ladies, Men, Pair Skating, Ice Dance), the Host ISU Member shall have the right to enter one (1) Competitor per concerned discipline(s) as additional entry(ies) as long as the concerned Skater(s)/Pair/Couple achieved the Minimum Total Elements Score (points) for the Olympic Winter Games and places are available from the additional Athletes Quota.
TEAM EVENT
The ISU will inform Members/NOCs following the 2017/18 Grand Prix Final – which will take place in Nagoya, Japan Dec. 7-10, 2017 – of the Teams that qualified for the Olympic Team Event.
According to Rule 400, paragraph 4, the remaining open entries available will be filled by ISU Members in order of their placements at the 2017 Nebelhorn Trophy – September 27-30, 2017 – in Oberstdorf, Germany. The open entries are available only to those ISU Members that have not previously earned an entry in the respective discipline (according to Rule 400, paragraphs 2 and 3) and only one (1) entry per discipline per ISU Member can be earned.
ISU Members who have earned entries, should, after consultation with their National Olympic Committee, inform the ISU Secretariat not later than 15 September 2017 if they intend to use their full quota of entries. In the case that some ISU Members do not intend to use their full quotas of entries, the remaining open entries available will be filled by increasing the number of entries according to Rule 400 A., paragraph 4.
|
No. of Skaters in the 2017 ISU World Figure Skating Championships (Helsinki)
|
Points required for 3 entries in the 2018 OWG
|
Points required for 2 entries in the 2018 OWG
|
Two (2) One (1)
|
Not more than 13 Not more than 2
|
Not more than 28 Not more than 10
The remaining open entries available will be filled by ISU Members in order of their placements at a Senior International Competition designated by the ISU (Nebelhorn Trophy 2017, September 27-30, 2017, Oberstdorf/Germany). The open entries are available only to those ISU Members which have not previously earned an entry in the respective discipline (according to Rule 400 A., paragraphs 2 and 3).