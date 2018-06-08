Team Russia 2018-19 has been announced. Many familiar faces and a few new ones in the junior ranks.

Russian pairs team Christina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov, 12th in PyeongChang, and eighth at the 2018 World Championships, will not compete this season. Though Rogonov wants to continue, Astakahova has decided to take a break from her skating career. “This is her decision. She wanted to get out of the sport,” said their coach, Artur Dmitriev.