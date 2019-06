The Russian Ministry of Sports has approved the skaters nominated for Team Russia 2019-2020. The team this season will have a very different look to the previous one.

With so many ladies vying for places on the squad — including three moving up from the junior ranks — there were some that missed the cut. However, Russia has 14 guaranteed spots on the Grand Prix circuit next season but according to the ISU World standings, that number could increase to 18.

The Russian federation shows no love toward its veteran Sergei Voronov, but at least he is on the reserve team.

Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, the reigning Junior Grand Prix and World Junior pairs champions, have also made the leap into the senior ranks and earned a place on this team.

In ice dance, Sofia Shevchenko and Igor Eremenko, the 2019 World junior bronze medalists, will compete as seniors this season. They, along with Annabelle Morozova (the daughter of coach Nikolai Morozov) and Andrei Bagin, were assigned to the reserve list.

Ladies: Alina Zagitova, Evgenia Medvedeva, Sofia Samodurova, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alena Kostornaya, Anna Scherbakova, Alexandra Trusova

Reserve: Anastasia Gubanova, Slanislava Konstantinova

Men: Dmitry Aliev, Mikhail Kolyada, Andrei Lazukin, Roman Savosin, Alexander Samarin

Reserve: Sergei Voronov, Makar Ignatov, Alexander Petrov, Anton Shulepov (who recently married Alena Leonova)

Pairs: Alexandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovskii, Alisa Efimova/Alexander Korovin, Natalia Zabiiako/Alexander Enbert, Anastasia Mishina/Alexander Galliamov, Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin, Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov

Reserve: Lina Kudryavtseva/Ilya Spiridonov

Ice Dance: Sofia Evdokimova/Egor Bazin, Tiffany Zagorski/Jonathan Guerreiro, Betina Popova/Sergey Mozgov, Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov, Anastasia Skoptova/Kirill Aleshin, Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin

Reserve: Annabelle Morozova/Andrei Bagin, Sofia Shevchenko/Igor Eremenko, Anastasia Shpilyeva/Grigory Smirnov

JUNIORS

Ladies: Anastasia Tarakanova, Anna Tarusina, Victoria Vasilieva, Alena Kanysheva, Kamilla Valieva, Ksenia Sinitsina

Reserve: Anna Frolova

Men: Petr Gumennik, Arthur Danielian, Andrei Mozalev, Egor Murashov, Alexei Erokhov, Georgia Kunitsa

Reserve: Aleksandr Golubev, Gleb Lutfullin, Egor Rukhin

Pairs: Ksenia Akhantieva/Valery Kolesov, Polina Kostiukovich/Dmitrii Ialin, Apollinariia Panfilova/Dmitry Rylov, Alina Pepeleva/Roman Pleshkov, Diana Mukhametzianova/Ilya Mironov, Stanislava Vislobokova/Alexei Bryukhanov

Reserve: Uliana Orlova/Sergey Bakhmat, Nikita Rakhmanin (no partner listed)

Ice Dance: Ekaterina Andreeva/Ivan Desyatov, Diana Davis/Gleb Smolkin, Elizaveta Khudaberdieva/Nikita Nazarov,** Arina Ushakova/Maxim Nekrasov, Elizaveta Shanaeva/Devid Narizhny, Angelina Lazareva/Maksim Prokofiev

Reserve: Polina Ivanenko/Daniil Karpov, Aleksandr Vakhnov (no partner listed), Irina Khavronina/Dario Chirizano

** Reports are this team has split but have not yet filed the paperwork with the federation to make it official.