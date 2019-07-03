The athletes who will represent Team USA in the 2019-2020 season have been announced. Selection for assignment to the Team Envelope is based on approved criteria and results from the previous season. The Team Envelope is used to determine funding amounts and other privileges.

Skaters and teams that have been assigned to a Grand Prix event (and are not listed below) will be added to the roster in due course. One of those is the new ice dance team of Caroline Green and Michael Parsons who have been assigned to Skate Canada. Green and Parsons formed a partnership in the off-season following the retirement of their respective sibling partners.

Alysa Liu, 13, the reigning senior ladies champion, will make her international debut on the Junior Grand Prix circuit this season.

TEAM A



Men: Jason Brown, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou

Ladies: Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu, Bradie Tennell

Pairs: Ashley Cain/Timothy LeDuc

Ice Dance: Madison Chock/Evan Bates, Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker, Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue

TEAM B



Men: Alex Krasnozhon, Tomoki Hiwatashi

Ladies: Starr Andrews, Karen Chen, Ting Cui, Hanna Harrell, Megan Wessenberg

Pairs: Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson, Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier, Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea, Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim/ Chris Knierim

Ice Dance: Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko, Lorraine McNamara/Quinn Carpenter

TEAM C

Men: Jimmy Ma, Camden Pulkinen, Sean Rabbitt, Andrew Torgashev, Ryan Dunk, Joonsoo Kim, Dinh Tran

Ladies: Amber Glenn, Gabriella Izzo, Emilia Murdock, Audrey Shin

Pairs: Nica Digerness/Danny Neudecker, Sarah Feng/TJ Nyman, Kate Finster/Balazs Nagy, Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow, Isabelle Martins/Ryan Bedard

Ice Dance: Avonley Nguyen/Vadym Kolesnik

SYNCHRONIZED SKATING: Haydenettes

