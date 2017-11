China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han scored a runaway victory at 2017 Cup of China.

When the duo decided on selections from “Turandot,” the same music their coach Hongbo Zhao and Shue Xen used for the 20o9-10 Olympic season, Zhao told them they would have to be better than he and Xen and they would have to make it their own.

David Pelletier and Kurt Browning believe they are the frontrunners for 2018 Olympic gold.